Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HLG opened at $14.10 on Thursday. Hailiang Education Group has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54. The company has a market cap of $363.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of -0.12.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hailiang Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

