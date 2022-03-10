Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
HLG opened at $14.10 on Thursday. Hailiang Education Group has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54. The company has a market cap of $363.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of -0.12.
Hailiang Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hailiang Education Group (HLG)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.