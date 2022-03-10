Guild Investment Management Inc. Invests $756,000 in Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT)

Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.
Separately, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth about $4,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
In other Bakkt news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 113,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $1,118,300.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Bakkt Profile (Get Rating)
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.
