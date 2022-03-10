Guild Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,000 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after buying an additional 3,298,332 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Okta by 2,405.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after buying an additional 2,579,882 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,650,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after buying an additional 808,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Okta by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after buying an additional 610,573 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

OKTA stock traded down $6.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.61. 23,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,377. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.09. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $152.51 and a one year high of $287.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

