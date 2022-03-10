Guidewire Software Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,297 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,563% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $86,881.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $628,281.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

NYSE GWRE opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $130.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.43.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.