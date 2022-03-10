Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Guidewire Software updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.65. 21,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,434. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $130.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GWRE shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.75.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $86,881.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,804 shares of company stock worth $1,655,512 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 343,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 31,884 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after acquiring an additional 25,023 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

