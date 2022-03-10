GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Update

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the February 13th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 796,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS PHOT traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.06. GrowLife has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.
GrowLife Company Profile
Featured Stories
