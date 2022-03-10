GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Update

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the February 13th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 796,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PHOT traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.06. GrowLife has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

GrowLife Company Profile

GrowLife, Inc provides hydroponic equipment, lighting, nutrients, media, and other cultivation supplies to commercial and urban operations. The firm agricultural equipment includes growing mediums, hydroponics systems, tools for cutting and propagation, bulbs, indoor lighting systems, and accessories, ballasts, reflectors, meters and timers, and other technology control equipment for the cannabis and indoor plant cultivation and industries.

