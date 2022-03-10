Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.55

Grow Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRWC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.55 and traded as low as $0.00. Grow Capital shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 2,925 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.
About Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grow Capital (GRWC)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Grow Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grow Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.