Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) VP Lindsay E. Gray Sells 818 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $23,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.24. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $42.29.
Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.
About Grocery Outlet (Get Rating)
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.