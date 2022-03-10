Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) VP Lindsay E. Gray Sells 818 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $23,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.24. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $42.29.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GO. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

