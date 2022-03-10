Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Sells $169,215.09 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 5,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $169,215.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,570,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,584,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,000 after purchasing an additional 784,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,852,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

