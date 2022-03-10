Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Announces Earnings Results

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 2.99%.

GLRE traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.99. 6,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Greenlight Capital Re has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $9.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 57.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

