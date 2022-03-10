Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Gap Down to $22.69

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.69, but opened at $21.33. Green Brick Partners shares last traded at $21.46, with a volume of 2,060 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 25.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 215,070 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

