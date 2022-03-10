Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.00

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

GPEAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.77.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

