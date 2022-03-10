Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GPL opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $117.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.67. Great Panther Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.

About Great Panther Mining (Get Rating)

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

