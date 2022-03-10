Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 285 ($3.73) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GRI. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.85) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.85) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.85) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Grainger from GBX 375 ($4.91) to GBX 390 ($5.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 357.50 ($4.68).

Shares of GRI stock opened at GBX 286.20 ($3.75) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 8.45. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of GBX 259.80 ($3.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 340 ($4.45). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 294.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 305.98. The company has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.78.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon sold 247,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.80), for a total value of £717,758.70 ($940,459.51).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

