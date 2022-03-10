GPM Growth Investors Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker makes up about 1.8% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,066,000 after acquiring an additional 806,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,941,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,552,000 after acquiring an additional 475,849 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,328,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,688,000 after acquiring an additional 71,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,385,000 after acquiring an additional 75,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,506,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,455,000 after acquiring an additional 213,243 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SWK traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.17. 80,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,088. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.01 and its 200-day moving average is $181.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.03 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.80.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

