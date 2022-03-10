GPM Growth Investors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 151.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 81,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 193,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 78,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter.

IJS traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,709. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.93 and a 200-day moving average of $102.96. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $95.25 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

