GPM Growth Investors Inc. Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.6% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 22,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 17,371 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.07. 239,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,012,043. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.88.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.