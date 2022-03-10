Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 25,000 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $319,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ON24 alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $321,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $334,750.00.

ON24 stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $620.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ONTF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON24 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 23,991 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ON24 during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

About ON24 (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.