Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Short Interest Update

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,370,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the January 31st total of 9,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1738 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gold Fields from $13.80 to $15.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Investec upgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Gold Fields by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,658,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,459,000 after buying an additional 4,832,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gold Fields by 1,856.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,020,000 after buying an additional 2,667,609 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Gold Fields by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,422,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,032,000 after buying an additional 2,020,562 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,474,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Gold Fields by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,862,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,081,000 after buying an additional 1,484,887 shares during the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

