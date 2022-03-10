GMS (NYSE:GMS) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James upgraded GMS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.29.

Shares of GMS opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.00. GMS has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. GMS’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GMS will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,720,000 after buying an additional 49,049 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,292,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,790,000 after purchasing an additional 328,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GMS by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,316,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GMS by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,932,000 after purchasing an additional 46,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

