Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of GBLI opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.23 million, a P/E ratio of 76.62 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $31.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 44,510 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter worth about $853,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Global Indemnity Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Specialty Property, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

