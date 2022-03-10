Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target Increased to GBX 600 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 600 ($7.86) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

GLNCY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glencore from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Glencore from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 500 ($6.55) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Glencore from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,703.25.

Shares of GLNCY opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Glencore has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $12.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

