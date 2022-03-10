GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.65) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.22) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.21) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,740 ($22.80) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.01) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($21.95) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,657.29 ($21.71).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,544.60 ($20.24) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,249.80 ($16.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,737 ($22.76). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,602.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,533.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of £78.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.10), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($717,897.14).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.