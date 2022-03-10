Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GTLB. Piper Sandler upgraded Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gitlab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gitlab from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.44.

GTLB opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. Gitlab has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.23.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gitlab will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gitlab news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 48,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,643,626.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at $169,817,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $20,027,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $1,079,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $6,902,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

