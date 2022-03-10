Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 360,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,836,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,663,000 after buying an additional 570,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,599,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,280,000 after purchasing an additional 67,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,853,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,073,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,957,000 after purchasing an additional 563,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,944,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMFG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

NYSE:SMFG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 146,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,607. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

