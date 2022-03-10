Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,152,000 after acquiring an additional 32,212 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,883,000 after acquiring an additional 19,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,018,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,348,000 after acquiring an additional 130,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.22.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total transaction of $520,474.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.50, for a total transaction of $1,231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,244 shares of company stock worth $12,871,812 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $627.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,490. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $617.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.60 and a 12 month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

