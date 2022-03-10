Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 385,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,878,000. Western Union accounts for 1.5% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Western Union by 83.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 3,208.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Western Union by 26.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on WU shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

WU stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 202,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,082. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Western Union’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Western Union Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.