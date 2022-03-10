Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $170,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 16.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 242,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 33,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after acquiring an additional 30,015 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 124,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 21.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 93,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie downgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE:MGP traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.04. 12,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,668. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.37. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 26.28%. Research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.29%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

