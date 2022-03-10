GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Up 5.6%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.96 and last traded at $15.90. 2,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 288,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $957.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.71.
About GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)
GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.
