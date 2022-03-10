Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,398 Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,863 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEBK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 9.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the second quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the second quarter worth $530,000. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 20.99%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

