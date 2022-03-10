Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Revlon worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Revlon by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,690 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Revlon by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,156 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Revlon by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,079 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Revlon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Revlon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REV stock opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $463.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. Revlon, Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $17.65.

Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.28. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

