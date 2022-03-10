Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,704 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth about $9,154,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1,283.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 367,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 340,556 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth about $87,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 11.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,401 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth about $1,308,000. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

STM opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.45.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

