Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Farmer Bros. worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 227.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 47.7% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 15.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FARM opened at $6.13 on Thursday. Farmer Bros. Co. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $112.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott Ray Drake acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $221,430. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee, flavored and unflavored teas, coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers, culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces, and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.