Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 8,634 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Performant Financial worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 30.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,630,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 376,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 507.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 75,109 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Performant Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 354.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 52,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $115,303.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 380,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $867,232.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,334,053 shares of company stock worth $2,762,642 and have sold 157,260 shares worth $343,753. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFMT opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $150.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.14 and a beta of -0.68. Performant Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

