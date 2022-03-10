Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,889,000 after purchasing an additional 123,259 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $112.79 and a one year high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

