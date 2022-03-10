General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) Trading Down 8.6%

General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.32. 419,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 144,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN)

General Cannabis Corp. is a holding company, which is engaged in the provision of lease growing space and related facilities to licensed marijuana business operators. It operates through the following segments: Security, Operations, Consumer Goods, and Investments. The Security segment provides advanced security, including on-site professionals, video surveillance and cash transport, to licensed cannabis cultivators and retail shops.

