Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Genco Shipping & Trading reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,533.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $5.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of GNK stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,300. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $896.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.55%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

In related news, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $28,971.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $26,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,614 shares of company stock worth $865,854. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,874,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 43,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,422,000 after acquiring an additional 67,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,455,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

