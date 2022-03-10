Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $33.98 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

