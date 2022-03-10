Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,698 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 25.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 4.2% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

SLB stock opened at $42.56 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average is $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock worth $3,690,904. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

