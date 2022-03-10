Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 67 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 684.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 228,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,433,000 after acquiring an additional 199,651 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth about $54,979,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth about $54,305,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Vail Resorts by 5,081.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,678,000 after acquiring an additional 85,464 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 23.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 446,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83,529 shares during the period.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In other Vail Resorts news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $237.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.22 and a 200 day moving average of $312.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.55 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.38 and a 12 month high of $376.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.63) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.67.

About Vail Resorts (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.