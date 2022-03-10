Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $333.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.72 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

