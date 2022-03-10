Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,963,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $83.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.80 and a one year high of $91.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.87.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

