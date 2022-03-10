Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 926 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.77.

Shares of ENB opened at $44.10 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $45.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

