Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,436 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 129.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,571 shares of company stock worth $35,216,489. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $148.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.43. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $151.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

