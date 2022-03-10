Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $705,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in CVS Health by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 5,452 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health stock opened at $103.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $71.13 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.63 and a 200-day moving average of $95.11.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

