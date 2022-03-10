Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,307,000. Divergent Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 149,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $119.93 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $114.87 and a one year high of $142.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

