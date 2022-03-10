Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $70.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.