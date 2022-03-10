Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys 134 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 14.6% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 128.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,390,000 after acquiring an additional 257,500 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT opened at $103.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.79 and its 200-day moving average is $115.16. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $138.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

