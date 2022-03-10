Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) & Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Head to Head Survey

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) and Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Aspen Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaotu Techedu $1.09 billion 0.45 -$213.47 million ($2.42) -0.80 Aspen Group $67.81 million 0.44 -$10.45 million ($0.34) -3.53

Aspen Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gaotu Techedu. Aspen Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaotu Techedu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Aspen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaotu Techedu -53.58% -98.88% -49.34% Aspen Group -11.95% -17.83% -10.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.2% of Gaotu Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Aspen Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Aspen Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gaotu Techedu and Aspen Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaotu Techedu 4 2 0 0 1.33 Aspen Group 0 4 2 0 2.33

Gaotu Techedu currently has a consensus target price of $8.16, indicating a potential upside of 320.62%. Aspen Group has a consensus target price of $6.42, indicating a potential upside of 434.72%. Given Aspen Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aspen Group is more favorable than Gaotu Techedu.

Risk & Volatility

Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -1.09, meaning that its stock price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspen Group has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aspen Group beats Gaotu Techedu on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu, Inc. is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

