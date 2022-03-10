G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Shares Gap Up to $18.34

Shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.34, but opened at $19.27. G. Willi-Food International shares last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 103 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36. The company has a market cap of $946.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.58.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 112,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of G. Willi-Food International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.